Orange Eucalyptus LED Lantern
This Orange Eucalyptus LED Lantern makes the perfect fall centerpiece. With its LED feature, you’ll get that warm glow without worrying about burning a real candle! Holder measures 10L x 10W x 26H in. Crafted of wood and artificial materials Open rectangular frame Brown wood finish Accented with artificial, orange eucalyptus Includes an LED candle Requires two (2) AA batteries; batteries not included Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Contact your local Kirkland’s store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.