Euan Autumn Forest 8.4' L x 144" W Wall Mural

From tying together your color palette to giving your room a true focal point, wall art is always a great way to spruce up your space. Take this mural for example: Crafted from plastic, this piece arrives with eight panels that can be installed easily with the jar of paste included (panels are also pre-pasted), and is removed by simply peeling it off. Resistant to water and stains, it’s ideal for any bare wall in your abode, and even comes backed by a one-year warranty.