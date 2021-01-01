Renin EU1FGE030080 Euro 30" x 80" French Style 1-Lite Interior Bi-Fold Closet Door with Sliding Mini 3-Wheel Connector Iron Age Doors Bi-Fold Doors

Renin EU1FGE030080 Euro 30" x 80" French Style 1-Lite Interior Bi-Fold Closet Door with Sliding Mini 3-Wheel Connector Features: Features high quality European designed and inspired bifold doors The frosted glass design allows for privacy as well as natural light to enter the room Constructed using a prefinished high quality engineered wood, Urban doors are durable and scratch-resistant Door features bottom trackless design and finished on both sides Sliding mini 3-wheel connector results in less friction on the track for smoother travel Pre-finished wood grain finish doors save time and money with no painting, staining or mess to clean up High quality engineered wood construction featuring a durable scratch-resistant finish 1-Lite 4mm Tempered frosted glass provides strength, rigidity and contemporary look Includes matching fascia to complete the overall look of your room or space Includes a round knob pull in satin nickel finish to easily open and close your doors Covered under a 5-year manufacturer warranty Door Dimensions: Door Height: 77 3/4" Door Width: 29 3/8" (each panel measures 14 11/16") Door Thickness: 13/16" Intended Opening Size: 80 3/16" - 81 15/16" High, 30" Wide Door and Hardware Kit Iron Age