EU Plug 138Leds Colorful Light Lamps Star Moon String Lights Curtain Home Festival Decor(3.5M)

Specifications: *Type: LED String Lights*Optional LED Color: Warm White / Multicolor*Cable Color: Transparent*Material: ABS + Copper wire*Length of Plug Wire Includes Controller: 1.5m / 4.92ft*LED Quantity: 138 LEDs, 12 Pendants (0.35m-1.0m Height)*Plug Type: EU Plug/American plug*Volume: AC220V*Power: 0.05W*Waterproof: IP44 (The light is waterproof, you can use it outdoor, but the controller is not,you need to protect it.) Package Contents: 1*Star Moon Lights Note: The real color of the item may be slightly different from the pictures shown on website caused by many factors such as brightness of your monitor and light brightness.