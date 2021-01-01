From bungalow rose
Etz Single Shower Curtain
Advertisement
Features:Complete your bathroom décor with this beautiful collectionMachine washableProduct Type: Shower CurtainColor: BrownMaterial: PolyesterMaterial Details: Products Included: Shower CurtainTheme: Pattern: GeometricWeighted Hem: NoHooks Required: YesHooks Included: NoNumber of Hooks Included: Hook Material: Hook Color: Liner Included: Liner Material: Liner Color: Liner Required: NoLife Stage: AdultWashing Care: Machine washLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayBath Mat Included: YesNumber of Bath Mats Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSet/Single: Single Shower CurtainContour Mat Included: NoToilet Seat Cover Included: NoTowels Included: NoNumber of Towels Included: Bathroom Accessories Included: NoRuffled: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalStain Resistant: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:FIRA Certified: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 14001 Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoFire Rated: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 70Overall Width - Side to Side: 72Overall Product Weight: 1Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No