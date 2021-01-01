Choices, choices, choices! We have so many choices these days, making it difficult to compliment our home's decor or keep it up-to-date. Let the Ettie stacked ball 3 Pack lamp set be the answer to all of your decor lighting needs. If you've already decked your space in the decor style you so desire, then this lamp set will be ready to move right in! The two table lamps stand at a height of 28.5\" and is finished in a neutral tone, perfect for placing alongside each end of your sofa and complimented by the matching 58.5\" tall floor lamp that will slide right in next to an arm chair in the same living space. You can also divide the set up if your home has an open concept design, by placing the table lamps in the living room and the floor lamp in your dining area. The lamp set includes 8.8 watt LED bulbs that will keep your area nice and bright. The possibilities are endless with this set as its transitional style will make decorating a breeze! Constructed of steel and measures: 58.5 x 30 x 15\". Decor Therapy Ettie 3-Piece Standard Lamp Set with White Shades | MP1639