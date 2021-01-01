EDDArt Ethnic Folk Art Lotus Mandala 2 - Fan Fun Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Wonderful and stylish FOLKLORE MANDALA Design by EDDA Froehlich. It will be for everyone who like trendy MANDALAS. It is a real eye-catcher and a perfect gift just for fun or for Christmas, Birthday and any special occasion. You are totally in fashion with this LOTUS FLOWER MANDALA. Always HAVE FUN & BE HAPPY with this design and show it every day at work, school, uni, a spiritual convention or other nice events. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only