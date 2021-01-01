Ethernet Sniffer

From safetyplus, inc

Best Quality Guranteed. Ethernet Test Access Port that does not require an ethernet port, for thin notebook or netbook PCs. Uses USB 3 or USB 2 port on PC (Also provides a CAT-5 TAP port) A 'Test Access Port' allows you to see the packets on an ethernet link. Directly supports 10, 100- or 1000Base-T links. Intended to be used with the open source Wireshark program, or equivalent. The SharkTap implements what Cisco calls a SPAN port: It is a switch with port mirroring enabled. Also called an aggregating tap. Will *not* route from TAP to network. Power-over-ethernet pass through. (For power-fail bypass, search 'SharkTapBYP') 750mA current. Non-conductive plastic cover. Auto cross-over for cables. USB3 cable included

