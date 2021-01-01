From whiskware
Ethernet Cable Extender, RJ45 Coupler, Extender Connector - Ethernet Coupler Female to Female (Blue 10 Pack)
Advertisement
RJ45 coupler use to connecting two male ethernet cables together and extend the length of ethernet cable. Plug and play, Work perfectly. Network couplers are metallic shielded to prevent electrical interference RJ45 Coupler meets Category 6 performance, TIA/EIA 568-C.2 Verified, FCC, RoHS Compliant. 8P8C female to female ethernet coupler jack is compatible with Cat7/Cat6/Cat5e/Cat5 network cable.