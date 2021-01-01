Ethernet Cable CAT7 Network Cable RJ45 High Speed STP LAN Cord Gigabit 101001000Mbits Gold Plated Lead 10ft White2pack

CAT7 ETHERNET CABLE - Surf the net, stream video, music and other data at greater speed without worrying about cable mess GIGABIT ETHERNET CABLE - Support bandwidth up to 1000MHz & transmitting data at speeds of up to 10Gbps, connect to LAN/WAN segments and networking gear at maximum speed HIGH SPEED ETHERNET CABLE WITH TWO RJ45 CONNECTORS ON EACH END - Compared to the Cat 6 network ethernet cable, the additional shielding and improved quality in twisting of the wires provides better protection from crosstalk, noise, and interference that can degrade the signal quality STANDARD RJ45 LAN CABLE - Protect against EMI/RFI interference, accurate data transfer and reliability RANGE OF APPLICATION - Perfect For Network Adapters, Hubs, Routers, DSL/Cable Modems, PS3, PS4, X-box, patch panels and other high performance networking applications