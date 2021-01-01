10 Pack Ethernet Cable CAT6 Cable Shielded SSTPSFTP Booted 4 FT Blue Professional Series 10GigabitSec NetworkHigh Speed Internet Cable 550MHZ

SHIELDED CAT6 CABLE (10 PACK): SSTP / SFTP (Screened Foil Twisted Pair) patch cables are doubled shielded with an overall braided screen and foil screened pairs for the best prevention of noise, electromagnetic interference and crosstalk. HIGH QUALITY 100% COPPER: patch cables are made of 100% bare copper wire with 50 micron gold plated RJ45 plugs. Our cables use high quality, long-lasting materials and feature a highly durable design at an affordable price. EXTRAORDINARY PERFORMANCE: With speeds up to 10 Gpbs, our high bandwidth 550 MHZ shielded CAT6 cables provide a high-speed, fast data transfer for server applications, cloud storage, video chatting, online video streaming and more. MAXIMUM COMPATIBILITY: Use the CAT6 patch cable to connect devices on a Local Area Network (LAN), such as laptops, PCs and Mac, computer servers, printers, modems, routers, switch boxes and more. TIA/EIA* T-568B standard wiring. UL/cUL Listed. RoHS.