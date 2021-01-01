From ultra pro

10 Pack Ethernet Cable CAT6 Cable Flat 15 FT Black Professional Series 10GigabitSec NetworkHigh Speed Internet Cable 550MHZ

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. FLAT CAT6 CABLE (10 PACK) : flat CAT6 patch cables are ultra flexible, attractive and space saving. With a thickness of only 1.6MM, they're perfect under carpets, up walls, behind furniture, or anywhere where space is a premium. HIGH QUALITY 100% COPPER: patch cables are made of 100% bare copper wire with 50 micron gold plated RJ45 plugs. Our cables use high quality, long-lasting materials and feature a highly durable design at an affordable price. EXTRAORDINARY PERFORMANCE: With speeds of up to 10 Gbps, our high bandwidth 550 MHZ flat CAT6 ethernet cables provide a high-speed, fast data transfer for server applications, cloud storage, video chatting, online video streaming and more. MAXIMUM COMPATIBILITY: Use our CAT6 patch cable to connect devices on a Local Area Network (LAN), such as laptops, PCs and Mac, computer servers, printers, modems, routers, switch boxes and more. TIA/EIA*

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com