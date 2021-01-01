Ethernet Cable 50ft Shielded(SPT),High Speed 10Gbps 600MHz Computer Networking Cable - Flat LAN Internet Wire Cable with Snagless RJ45 Connectors.

Best Quality Guranteed. 100% Oxygen-free copper: cables are made of 4 pair shielded twisted pair (STP) of 32AWG oxygen-free copper(OFC) wires with two gold-plated RJ45 connectors on each end. Given its top-grade materials and dual-shielding, eliminates crosstalk & interference far better than its Cat6 counterpart. High Speed: network cable Transmit data at speeds up to 10,000 Mbps (or to 10 Gigabit per second); High bandwidth of up to 600 MHz, guarantees high-speed data transfer for online gaming and online high definition video streaming, server applications, cloud computing, video surveillance. Compatibility: Cat 7 Network Cable is compatible with Cat6/Cat5/Cat5e ethernet cable. Provide universal connectivity for Xbox One, Xbox 360, Switches, Routers Modems, PS3, PS4, Computer, Laptop, Printers, Network Printers, Network Attached Storage Device, ADSL, NAS, VoIP phones and more. Flat Design & Free Clips: flat design can't even feel or see the cable