Ethernet Cable 40 ft, Round CAT 7 LAN Network Cable RJ45 Patch Cord SFTP Gigabit 10/100/1000Mbit/s with Gold Plated Lead for.

Premium Quality: Extra-Strong Round Cat7 Ethernet Cable with Special Tangle-free Design for Long-term, Rugged Durability Cat7 patch cable connects all the hardware destinations on a Gigabit Local Area Network (LAN) Achieves higher performance than preceding CAT-5e and CAT6 cables Shielded Connector - Built with Shielded Twisted Pair SFTP Cables and Shielded RJ45 Connectors. Protect against EMI/RFI Interference. Surf the Internet, Stream Video, Music, and Other Data at Greater Speed Without Lag and Other Network Issues 26AWG/4PAIRS