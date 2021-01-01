Ethernet Cable 25 Feet Supports Cat6 Cat5e Cat5 Standards 550MHz 10Gbps RJ45 Computer Networking Cord Part 3129925B

Best Quality Guranteed. CAT6 / CAT5e: Supports both Cat6 and Cat5e applications. The RJ45 connector used for this cable fits perfectly in both Cat6 and Cat5e ports. CAPABILITY: Cat 6 cables can support up to 10 Gigabits per second (10 times the bandwidth of Cat5e cables). Meets or exceeds Category 6 performance in compliance with the TIA/EIA 568B.2 standard. Backwards compatible with any existing Fast Ethernet and Gigabit Ethernet. CERTIFIED: This Cat6 Ethernet cable with CM Grade PVC Jacket is UL Listed, complies with TIA/EIA 568B.2 and adheres to ISO/IEC 11801. APPLICATIONS: High bandwidth of up to 550 MHz guarantees high-speed data transfer for server applications, cloud computing, video surveillance and online high definition video streaming. CONSTRUCTION: 24AWG Stranded conductors. Each of the 4 twisted pairs are separated by PE cross insulation to prevent crosstalk. 8P8C RJ45 connector with gold-plated