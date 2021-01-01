From olivina men

Ethernet Cable 25 Feet Supports Cat6 Cat5e Cat5 Standards 550MHz 10Gbps RJ45 Computer Networking Cord Part 3129925B

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. CAT6 / CAT5e: Supports both Cat6 and Cat5e applications. The RJ45 connector used for this cable fits perfectly in both Cat6 and Cat5e ports. CAPABILITY: Cat 6 cables can support up to 10 Gigabits per second (10 times the bandwidth of Cat5e cables). Meets or exceeds Category 6 performance in compliance with the TIA/EIA 568B.2 standard. Backwards compatible with any existing Fast Ethernet and Gigabit Ethernet. CERTIFIED: This Cat6 Ethernet cable with CM Grade PVC Jacket is UL Listed, complies with TIA/EIA 568B.2 and adheres to ISO/IEC 11801. APPLICATIONS: High bandwidth of up to 550 MHz guarantees high-speed data transfer for server applications, cloud computing, video surveillance and online high definition video streaming. CONSTRUCTION: 24AWG Stranded conductors. Each of the 4 twisted pairs are separated by PE cross insulation to prevent crosstalk. 8P8C RJ45 connector with gold-plated

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com