Ethernet Cable 100ftInternet IndoorampOutdoor LAN Cable 26AWG Heavy Duty Waterproof Networking Patch Shielded Durable Gold Plated RJ45 Connector.

Best Quality Guranteed. Fast speed & FFTPCAT 8 is made of quadruple shielded(F/FTP) of copper wires which support bandwidth up to 2000MHZ and 40Gbps data transmitting speed Heavy duty & Direct Burial The quadruple shielded Ethernet cable is super efficient in reducing EMI/RFI Interference and provide highest fidelity for long distance data transmission; With upgraded PVC, is waterproofed & anti-corrosion and more durable & flexible for heavy duty work;Both outdoor and indoor conditions are permitted to install, also direct burial Stable Compared to the Cat7/Cat6/Cat6a/Cat5 network Ethernet cable, the Cat 8 Cable additional shielding and improved quality in twisting of the wires provides better protection from crosstalk, noise, and interference that can degrade the signal quality, the network speed is more stable Wide CompatibilityWith two shielded RJ45 connectors at both ends, the Ethernet cable works perfectly with networking switch, IP Cam, routers,