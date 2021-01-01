ETHAICO Personalized Cat Desk Accessory Mouse Pad, Cats Pattern in Doodle and Cartoon Style Gray, Cat Gift for Teacher, mom, Sister, Daughter! Home.

?? Stylish: This mouse pad both comfortable and stylish making it the perfect choice for use at home and the office. Material: It uses smooth Polyester cloth that allows your mouse to slide smoothly for precise movement and tracking. Smooth surface: Helps reduce wrist pain and protects the wrist from fatigue, allowing you to use the mouse comfortably for a long time, making it ideal for long hours of work and even gaming. Anti slip bottom: The anti-skid designed coupled with the rubber bottom makes sure the computer mouse pad stays firmly in place throughout the day. Unlike the rest, it doesn\u2019t slide or move so you can work or play more comfortably without having to reposition it again. Multi-purpose use: With a size (7.9x7.9 inches), this mouse pad with is the perfect choice for studying, working, gaming and for day to day use. It\u2019s ideal for both desktop computers, notebooks, and laptops to keep your wrist comfy.