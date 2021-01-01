From united weavers of america
United Weavers Of America Eternity 5 x 7 Beige Indoor Medallion Oriental Area Rug Polyester in Blue | 4535 10475 58
This gorgeous, versatile area rug features a high-low textured feel in!n medallion design, perfect for anyone looking to add a4ransitional touch to their room. The neutral tone-on-tone color ways will delicately enhance your decor, and the jute backing provides added strength. Expertly crafted in Turkey from high-quality polyester and durable olefin, this area rug is extra soft to the touch and will last for years to come. United Weavers Of America Eternity 5 x 7 Beige Indoor Medallion Oriental Area Rug Polyester in Blue | 4535 10475 58