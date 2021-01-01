Eternal LED Pendant Light by DweLED - Color: Silver - Finish: Chrome - (PD-18041-CH)

The Eternal LED Pendant Light takes the continuous curves and single-sided nature of the Mobius strip and amplifies its mind-bending movement with state-of-the-art LED lighting. A trio of ultra-sleek aircraft cables powers the piece with subtlety and modern refinement. Sculpturally bent steel hypnotizes as it flows from one twist to the next. The finish of its surface heightens the design's visual impact as it suspends gracefully in the air. A silicone diffuser and slim LEDs hug the elegant structure in a tight design. The LEDs filtered through the diffuser produces an ambient, multi-directional glow that sharpens the edge of the silhouette. dweLED is a WAC Lighting brand featuring an assortment of decorative LED lamps designed to seamlessly fit in a range of interiors from residential to commercial. All items within the dweLED collection utilize LED technology marrying modern design and energy efficiency. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Chrome