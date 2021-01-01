Peace and serenity are conveyed through the calm water and blue color scheme of this 'Eternal Blue' Framed Photographic Print. It invites us to take a walk into the 'Blue Eternity'. The print is printed on art paper using them twelve color giclee printer for a rich, deep color gamut that will enhance any photograph or fine art reproduction. They then glue the print to a hard substrate and coat it with acrylic gel finish. When dry this will give the print the feeling of an original painting and protect it from moisture and the sun. This is a non-glare finish, so it is perfect for areas where you might have a window or strong light source on the opposing wall as there is no glass to reflect the light. A wire hanger is included so you only need one nail to hang it. Made in the USA.