Etchison Dakota 6 Drawer Dresser

The elegant style of this transitional six-drawer dresser blends the classic with the contemporary. Its crisp linear design is perfect for today's modern lifestyle. It features a delightful grey oak finish that conveys a light airy charm. Each drawer is crafted with a horizontal pull, and the top ones are lined with black felt for safekeeping of valuables, while the remaining spacious drawers are cedar-lined, and a removable jewelry tray is also built in. Wood grain details and a solid base finish off the design of this handsome showpiece dresser.