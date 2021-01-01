From hubbardton forge
Etch Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: Polished - (136390-1071)
The Etch Linear Suspension Light from Hubbardton Forge brings clean lines and sharp angles to a classic silhouette. Evoking the bold beauty of a Mondrian piece, this fixture involves a lively array of slender steel framework that supports its rectangular fabric shade. Asymmetrical, yet balanced, its framing contrasts sharply with the traditional smoothness of its shade. Warm light emanates from inside the piece, casting a warm and welcoming downlight that elegantly balances with its striking design. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Linear. Color: Beige. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting