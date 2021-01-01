Elco ETC424 2x24W Line Voltage T5 Fluorescent Wall Wash White Track Lighting Heads

Elco ETC424 2x24W Line Voltage T5 Fluorescent Wall Wash Elco ETC424 2x24W Line Voltage T5 Fluorescent Wall WashTrack lighting has become an instant style upgrade to any home or commercial space. Because of this, Elco Lighting has put a lot of thought and care into the manufacture of their track lighting line. Elco Lighting is proud to present a variety of high-tech affordable track systems. They have improved and created new lines of track, and track fixtures, that will be an attractive addition to any commercial or residential application.Features:For use with 1 or 2 circuit track and accessoriesSpecifications:Lamp: (2) 24W T5 High Output (Not Included)Dimensions: 7.5"H x 3.75"W x 24.5"L White