Etat-des-Lieux 3B LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by D'Armes - Color: Grey - Finish: Glossy - (EDL3BFG30DD1B)

The Etat-des-Lieux 3B LED Multi-Light Pendant Light from DArmes takes its inspiration from the peaks of French mountain landscapes and their inverted reflections in water. Designed by French designer Alexandre Joncas, this artful composition is infused with a combination of contemporary styles while showcasing something entirely original. Its three handblown transparent glass shades are each suspended from a thick wire strap that threads through the center of the glass to form an inverted triangular shape. Integrated LEDs are held inside frosted spheres and can direct their light in either an upward or downward orientation. Montreal-based DArmes launched in 2016 to create sustainable, high-tech designs with a minimal, modern aesthetic. They use new technologies like LED alongside tried-and-true neon light sources for environmentally friendly products that maintain an air of simple luxury with noble materials and spartan shapes. Shape: Abstract. Color: Grey. Finish: Black