Etat-des-Lieux 3A LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by D'Armes - Color: Grey - Finish: Glossy - (EDL3AFG30DD1D)

The Etat-des-Lieux 3A LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by DArmes is a modern, innovative design from Alexandre Joncas. Inspired by the Laurentian Mountains as they reflect in nearby waters, a beautiful set of hand blown glass shades create a soft space for anodized aluminum and frosted glass modules to shine within. Each shade is supported by a flexible, conductive, and wide strap that was created and manufactured exclusively for Etat-des-Lieux. This element artfully suspends this design, providing power, and bringing this luminous composition to life. Montreal-based DArmes launched in 2016 to create sustainable, high-tech designs with a minimal, modern aesthetic. They use new technologies like LED alongside tried-and-true neon light sources for environmentally friendly products that maintain an air of simple luxury with noble materials and spartan shapes. Shape: Abstract. Color: Grey. Finish: Black