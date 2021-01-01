Etat-des-Lieux 1B LED Pendant Light by D'Armes - Color: Pink - Finish: Glossy - (EDL1BFP30DD1A)

The Etat-des-Lieux 1B LED Pendant Light from DArmes is an artful and adaptable piece from French designer Alexandre Joncas. Inspired by the scenic mountains found near the designers studio and the reflections they make across water, this fixture is comprised of a handblown glass shade in a unique dual-mouthed shape. A wide wire strap is threaded through the center of the shade to suspend it from the ceiling and is flexible to allow for adjustability and customization of hanging arrangements. Montreal-based DArmes launched in 2016 to create sustainable, high-tech designs with a minimal, modern aesthetic. They use new technologies like LED alongside tried-and-true neon light sources for environmentally friendly products that maintain an air of simple luxury with noble materials and spartan shapes. Shape: Abstract. Color: Pink. Finish: Black