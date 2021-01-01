Kate and Laurel Etang de Thau Canvas Wall Art Set by Laura Evans, 2 Piece 20 x 20 Blue, Coastal Beach Art for Wall

Take a trip to the coast and give your home beach vibes with this two-piece art set. This canvas art set will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, office, or any room in the home. This set also makes an excellent gift for birthdays, holidays, or housewarming parties. Printed on gallery-wrapped canvas, this wall art has two hangers already attached to the back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 20 inches by 20 inches by 1.58 inches. Print Name: “Etang de Thau”