Etagere Power Source Shelf Floor Lamp Black (Includes LED Light Bulb) - Threshold

Bring light and easy storage to your living room decor with this Black Etagere Power Source Shelf Floor Lamp from Threshold™. This etagere shelf floor lamp brings multifunctional style to your indoor space. It features a black metal tapered frame design with two open shelves for handy storage and display. The built-in USB port provides a convenient place to charge your electronic devices, while the white drum shade offers a fresh modern look and diffuses light with a warm glow. Place it in any corner for illumination and functional style. Pattern: Solid.