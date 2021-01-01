Elco ET639 75W Line Voltage PAR30 Round Back Cylinder White / Black Track Lighting Heads Heads

Elco ET639 75W Line Voltage PAR30 Round Back Cylinder Elco ET639 75W Line Voltage PAR30 Round Back CylinderTrack lighting has become an instant style upgrade to any home or commercial space. Because of this, Elco Lighting has put a lot of thought and care into the manufacture of their track lighting line. Elco Lighting is proud to present a variety of high-tech affordable track systems. They have improved and created new lines of track, and track fixtures, that will be an attractive addition to any commercial or residential application.Features:For use with 1 or 2 circuit track and accessoriesSpecifications:Lamp: 120V 75W PAR30, R30Dimensions: 8.75"H x 5"W x 7.25"L Heads White / Black