Elkay ESWA8 7.8 GPH Wall Mount Semi-Recessed Single Level Simulated Cooler Sandalwood Drinking Water Solutions Water Fountains Water Cooler Fountain

Elkay ESWA8 7.8 GPH Wall Mount Semi-Recessed Single Level Simulated Cooler Elkay 7.8 GPH Wall Mount Semi-Recessed Single Level Simulated CoolerElkay is sure to have a water cooler or drinking fountain that will meet or exceed your specifications.Product Features:Self contained wall model water coolerElectric refrigeratedCapacity of 50°F drinking water, based upon 80°F inlet water and 90°F ambientNon-pressurized tank system is standardNon-pressurized water tank is located after solenoid valve (so that tank is subject to line pressure only when sensor is activated)No lead designConstructionFountain top - One piece Stainless steel topExclusive Flexi-Guard Safety Bubbler - Innovative design utilizes a pliable polyester elastomer to prevent accidental mouth injuries. Flexes on impact, then returns to original positionRemovable Wrapper - Removable wrapper offers easy accessibility to interiorCooling SystemMotor Compressor - Hermetically sealed, reciprocating type, single phase. Lubricated for lifeCondenser - Fan cooled, copper tube with aluminum fins. Fan motor is permanently lubricatedCooling Unit - Self cleansing. Combination tube-tank type. Tube portion is continuous coil of copper tubing. Fully insulated with EPS foam which meets requirements for self extinguishing plastic materialRefrigerant Control - Refrigerant HFC-134a is controlled by accurately calibrated capillary tube for positively trouble-free performanceTemperature Control - Enclosed adjustable thermostat is factory preset. Requires no adjustment other than for altitude requirements. Easily accessibleProduct Specifications:Base Flow Rated: 7.8Rated Watts: 325Full Load Amps: 4.8Fountain Type: CoolerShipping Weight: 68 lbsInstallation Type: WallHands Free Operation: NoVoltage: 115V/60HzHeight: 37"Width: 18"Depth: 9-1/2"Foot Pedal: NoGlass Filler: NoFilter: No Water Cooler Fountain Sandalwood