Sunny Wood ESW3030BC-A Ellisen 27" x 30" Blind Corner Wall Cabinet Amber Spice Kitchen Cabinets Wall Cabinets Blind Corner

Sunny Wood ESW3030BC-A Ellisen 27" x 30" Blind Corner Wall Cabinet Amber Spice
Sunny Wood ESW3030BC-A Ellisen 27" x 30" Blind Corner Wall Cabinet Sunny Wood ESW3030BC-A Features: Pull Out from Wall 0" to 3". See Specification Sheet. A Profile Filler Can Be Ordered.Constructed of durable plywood with maple wood veneer on the cabinet sides and drawer boxesReal wood veneer interior provides a clean and natural lookCabinet is crafted and shipped fully assembledFull overlay door and drawer constructionIncludes soft close hingesFinished with multi-step, hand detailed stained finish highlighting the natural wood grainCovered under Sunny Wood's 1 year warrantySunny Wood ESW3030BC-A Specifications: Overall height: 30" (bottom to top)Overall Width: 27" (left to right)Overall Depth: 12" (back to front)Installation Type: Wall MountedNumber of Doors: 1Number of Drawers: 0 Blind Corner Amber Spice