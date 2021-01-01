Estey Sectional and Ottoman Set

This corner sectional gives you a spot to relax in the evenings and host your next movie marathon. Made in the USA and featuring a sofa and a loveseat, it has a solid wood frame and rests on block feet. Plus, it's wrapped in polyester blend upholstery and filled with foam and sinuous springs to give you extra support. Flared arms and cushion backs round out this design that ties in styles from contemporary to French country. Eight toss pillows are also included along with a square ottoman to prop up your feet. A minimum door width of 40" is required.Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson. Fabric: Gray Polyester Blend