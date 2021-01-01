Estevez 6 Piece Cotton Napkin Set

This 6-piece napkin set is a key ingredient to any farmhouse kitchen or dining room tablescape. Each napkin is handmade from 100% cotton that can be ironed and easily cleaned in the washer. Their print consists of pine cones, cheerful holly berries, and cardinals, which reverses to a vintage-inspired striped pattern on the other side. Allover quilted stitching and scalloped edges bring a finished look to these red and white napkins that's perfect for holiday family gatherings.