Estevan 134" Wide Symmetrical Reclining Corner Sectional

Watch the big game or season finale with all the gang on this magnificent six-piece sectional sofa. Beautifully crafted with six roomy bucket-style seats. Seats have reclining feature and armrests more comfortable than a mattress. Console on the left side has two cup holders and opens up to a storage space for the remote or a favorite book. Entire piece is expertly wrapped in black leather-like upholstery for a majestic look that steals the show in any living room or home rec room.