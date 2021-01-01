Estes 2 Seat Recliner with 1 Power Storage Console, One Size , Brown

Update your home with this comfortable three piece ProLounger modular wall hugger loveseat that is covered in a chenille fabric. The recliner loveseat includes a left and right reclining arm seat and an upholstered center console that secure together through a button and slot connection on the frame so they will not slip apart. Each arm features an easy to open and reach handle for reclining. The center console features 2 cup holders, a deep well storage area, 2 USB ports and 2 standard outlets inside the well that allow you to charge your electronic devices while keeping things conveniently close at hand but out of sight. This comfortable loveseat is perfect for long-term sitting, TV viewing and relaxed reclining in theater, media and living rooms.Covered in a durable, easy clean 100% polyester chenille fabricSimply connect the seats together through a button and slot connection on the frame that secures them to not slip apartCenter console has 2 cup holders, a deep well storage area, 2 USB ports and 2 standard outlets inside the wellUL approved power cord to plug in center consoleFull chaise pad between the chair and the leg rest to support the legs for a truly comfortable reclinerCushions are filled with high density foam and polyester fiberIncludes sinuous springs for a comfortable sitConstructed with a laminated hardwood frameSteel reclining mechanismInsulated spring clips for noise reductionEach recliner is 69.5 inches fully reclined, 39.15 inches from the back of the seat to the footrest, 28.5 inches from the seat to the top of the recliner Wall hugger design only requires 4 inches of back space from a wall to reclineHandy Lock easy connect no tool assembly, simply slide and click in less than 30 minutes to assemble with included instructionsEach recliner seats up to 300 Lbs., two recliners in this setShips in three (3) boxesImportedDimensions:Overall: 70.4âW X 37âD X 40.5âHArm height: 24.25âSeat width: 22.8â per reclinerSeat depth: 21.5âSeat height: 20.5âSeat back height: 26âWeight: 150.7 lbs.