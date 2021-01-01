From cascadia
Cascadia Estelle Polished Nickel Mid-Century Sputnik Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | P0237
Advertisement
Mid-century meets modern with this timeless and uniquely artistic sputnik pendant from the Estelle collection. It features six exposed bulbs, adding elegance and drama to your dining room, living room, foyer, kitchen, or bedroom. Available in natural brass and polished nickel finish that complements just about any decor. Combine that with a vintage Edison style filament bulb to complete the look. Cascadia Estelle Polished Nickel Mid-Century Sputnik Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | P0237