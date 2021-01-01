"Esso Gomez" by DawgArt Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas

Alicia VanNoy Call has been working on DawgArt since 2003. She takes her colorful inspiration for her paintings from the Desert Southwest. She works with various rescue and shelter groups by donating artwork to fundraising auctions to promote awareness and direct care for animals in need. Said Alicia, "DawgArt is meant simply to bring happiness to people and helps remember Trademark Fine Art connection with Nature. "Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums and private collectors. Size: 19" H x 14" W x 2" D