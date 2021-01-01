From kingston brass
Kingston Brass Essex Wall Mount 3-Handle Claw Foot Tub Faucet with Hand Shower in Polished Chrome
Wall mount clawfoot tub faucets are the perfect fixture to add decorative flair within your bathroom because of their unique architectural elements. with vintage opulence, this will complete your refined bathroom decorum with the help of its premium polished chrome finish and traditionally styled handheld shower. The solid brass construction also makes for a heavy, quality made product. Hand shower with porcelain handle and 59 in. hose.