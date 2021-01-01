Essex Street White Area Rug

This rug brings in a sense of balminess and grace to your home. Ideal for high traffic areas, this soft power-loomed rug is made from 100% high-quality fibers of polyester that makes the rug extremely durable, offers luxurious comfort and easy-to-design styling and micro-thin body that delivers the plushest feel promise. The designer carefully combined bohemian design and tribal motifs that bring life, culture, and interesting items for all the world to see. Chic medallion, floral, geometric patterns, repeating trellis and exotic icons are presented in soft neutrals and bold primary colors. Its unique and luxurious mosaic texture sparks visual interest great for any indoor home decor. This area rug elevates any living room, bedroom, dining room, foyer, or home office. This rug features a unique high-low design texture that blends perfectly with contemporary and modern style decor. Crafted from 3 different yarns that create a matte and shine overlook. Recommend vacuuming this rug as the best method to remove dirt and dust. Avoiding using beater bar type vacuums as they may cause yarns to pull or snag. Strong and durable rugs are built to last, machine crafted to perfection for ultimate durability. The construction of rugs provides non-shedding rugs that are easy to maintain and provide outstanding performance. The goal is to deliver craft rugs of the highest quality with unique designs inspired by modern, contemporary and Moroccan styles. Designs for this have a vital trait, simple and contemporary for a sophisticated and trendy look. Rug Size: Rectangle 5'2" x 7'2"