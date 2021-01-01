Essex Elmwood Rug ESSXEQ-04ELMWC0F0

Hand-knotted in Pakistan of 100% hand-spun wool, the Essex Collection celebrates the art of rug making in its finest form. Essex's designs are inspired by detailed arabesque patterns that carry a rich, long-standing heritage but with a transitional twist. Borders have been removed and the designs are less ornate than most traditional designs, creating a look that's appropriate for upscale traditional and transitional room settings. What's more, each batch of wool yarn is artfully hand-dyed, ensuring richly saturated colors that come to life in this luxurious collection.