VCNY Home Essex 24-Piece Bed in a Bag Set Chocolate/Sage Striped, Queen with Sheets, Shams, Euro Shams, Pillowcases, Comforter, Bedskirt, Decorative Pillows, Curtain Panels, Valances, & Tiebacks

VCNY Home Essex Pleated Bed-in-a-Bag Comforter and Curtain Set: 20 or 24-piece bedding set with matching curtainsFeatures pleated texture and colorblock striped designMade of 100% soft microfiberMachine washable for quick and easy careDimensions: Twin/Twin XL set includes: 1 comforter (66 x 90 inches), 1 sham (20 x 26 inches), 1 euro sham (26 x 26 inches), 2 decorative pillows (12 x 18 inches, 18 x 18 inches), 1 bedskirt (39 x 80 inches + 14 inches), 1 flat sheet (66 x 102 inches), 1 fitted sheet (39 x 80 inches + 12 inches), 2 pillowcases (20 x 30 inches), 4 curtain panels (40 x 84 inches), 2 valances (18 x 84 inches), 4 tiebacks (3.5 x 24 inches) Queen set includes: 1 comforter (90 x 90 inches), 2 shams (20 x 26 inches), 2 euro shams (26 x 26 inches), 2 decorative pillows (12 x 18 inches, 18 x 18 inches), 1 bedskirt (60 x 80 inches + 14 inches), 1 flat sheet (90 x 102 inches), 1 fitted sheet (60 x 80 inches + 12 inches), 4 pillowcases (20 x 30 inches), 4 curtain panels (40 x 84 inches), 2 valances (18 x 84 inches), 4 tiebacks (3.5 x 24 inches) King set includes: 1 comforter (104 x 90 inches), 2 shams (20 x 36 inches), 2 euro shams (26 x 26 inches), 2 decorative pillows (12 x 18 inches, 18 x 18 inches), 1 bedskirt (78 x 80 inches + 14 inches), 1 flat sheet (108 x 102 inches), 1 fitted sheet (78 x 80 inches + 12 inches), 4 pillowcases (20 x 40 inches), 4 curtain panels (40 x 84 inches), 2 valances (18 x 84 inches), 4 tiebacks (3.5 x 24 inches)