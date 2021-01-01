From kingston brass
Kingston Brass Essex 2-Handle Wall-Mount Roman Tub Faucet in Brushed Nickel (Valve Included)
A wall mount Roman tub filler is an excellent fixture that will both provide exceptional performance while boasting unsurmountable elegance within your home. The Essex wall mount tub faucet aids in a whole-body rejuvenation as it provides the perfect cascade of water at just the right temperature, guaranteed by its ergonomic dual cross handles. Rejuvenate both your soul and body with a well-deserved rejuvenation treatment with this product. Color: Brushed Nickel.