Merola Tile Essenza Gondola 5-7/8 in. x 11-7/8 in. Ceramic Wall Tile (11.17 sq. ft./case), Multicolored / Mixed Finish

Our Essenza Gondola 5-7/8 in. x 11-7/8 in. Ceramic Wall Tile features striking scallop shaped patterns reminiscent of the traditional Gondola shape that were engineered to be the focal point of the design. This abstract patterned tile in tones of chestnut, steel blue, moss green and antique white, offers a unique rustic style with a modern artistic flair. With a mixed finish, glazed surface, it brings a rustic charm to your interior walls with imitations of scuffs and spots that are the marks of well-loved, worn, century-old tile. These rustic scuffs and spots convince that this tile is truly aged. Tile is the better choice for your space. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde and PVC. Color: Multicolored / Mixed Finish.