STAINMASTER essentials carpet has a plush feel and a rich yet neutral color. This makes it easy to use in any decorating theme in your home. A beautiful fashion statement, this carpet will enhance the look of your home. Durable and simple to maintain STAINMASTER polyester textured fiber will give you peace of mind knowing that accidental spills are easy to clean. This carpet is FHA approved and a certified CRI Green Label Program product for indoor air quality. STAINMASTER Essentials Sonora Harbor Cove Textured Carpet Sample (Interior) | S8045-10-1200-AB