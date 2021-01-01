The Essentials by OFM seating collection is where quality meets value. The ESS-3081 high back task chair features soft micro suede fabric and coil spring seating for added comfort. It offers simple controls such as seat height adjustment and recline for added customizability and comfort with 360 degree swivel. This chair also includes fixed padded arms for forearm support. The comfort, stylish look, and price point of this chair make it a perfect addition to the office, whether at work or at home. This chair meets or exceeds industry standards for safety and durability, and is backed by the OFM limited warranty. OFM Essentials by OFM Tan Traditional Ergonomic Adjustable Height Task Chair in Off-White | ESS-3081-TAN