The Essentials Collection seating is where quality meets value. The ESS-3011 task chair features a breathable mesh back and durable sandwich mesh seat. It offers simple and intuitive controls such as pneumatic seat height adjustment, 360 degree swivel for added customizability and comfort. This chair also includes sculpted arms which provide forearm support. The comfort, stylish look, and price point of this chair make it a perfect addition to the office, whether at work or at home. This chair meets or exceeds industry standards for safety and durability, and is backed by our Essentials Collection Limited Warranty. OFM Essentials by OFM Black Traditional Ergonomic Adjustable Height Swivel Task Chair | ESS-3011