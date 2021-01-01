CyberPower Essential Series CSB806 - surge protector

Keep essential electronic equipment safely powered with the CyberPower CSB806 Surge Protector. The cord is 6' in length for a long reach and ends in an offset, right-angle plug that fits behind furniture and in other tight spaces. There are eight outlets for connecting computers, printers and other devices, four of which are wide-spaced to accommodate transformer plugs. Each outlet is also protected by a sliding cover. Excess voltage is diverted to the ground circuit while overloads trigger the circuit breaker to automatically shut down. This surge protector with 6' cord also has a rugged, durable housing and cord management for added convenience.