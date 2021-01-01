Essential Garden Spade

This spade should be kept within easy reach of every gardener. It has a comfortable Ash wood “D” handle that invites a sturdy grip. The hand-forged stainless steel blade is topped with boot protectors to increase leverage. We use our shovel to dig holes for new plants, move small trees and shrubs, create new beds, and turn over the soil in our vegetable garden. Years from now, we’ll pass this durable, hard-working tool on to the next generation of gardeners. Overall length: 41″.This tool was selected from the Sneeboer line of durable, heirloom quality tools on a visit to England's Great Dixter gardens. Made by the renowned Dutch company since 1913, each is hand forged from top-grade stainless steel then individually shaped, polished, and sharpened. These hard-working instruments are fitted with premium wood handles and are designed to last for years.