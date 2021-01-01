From tier1
Tier1 Essential Certified Series Whole House Water Filtration System for Chlorine Reduction with UV Protection 3-6 Bathrooms, Blue/Black
The Tier1 Carbon and KDF with Ultra Violet (UV) Disinfection whole home filtration system is ideal for homes with 3-6 bathrooms. This sytem reduces sediment, herbicides, pesticides, and chlorine taste and odor. The UV disinfection stage deactivates microbial contaminants, including protozoan cysts and viruses, by using UV light waves to deactivate the DNA of microorganisms. Purchase the Tier1 Whole Home Solution today and watch your quality improve throughout your home. Color: Blue/Black.