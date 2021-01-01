Ivy Hill Tile Essential 11.81 in. x 11.81 in. Cement Gray Matte Porcelain Mosaic Floor and Wall Tile (0.97 sq. ft./ each)

Looking to bring the aesthetic of stone into your space without breaking the bank; our essential collection has got you covered. Essential captures the essence of natural stone at a much more budget friendly price point. Ideal for residential or commercial projects, Basic is a modern take on the appeal and luxury of actual Limestone. Available in 3 colorways: Ash, Silver and Grigio, along with 2 versatile large formats and a decorative 24 in. x 24 in. option. Color: Gray.